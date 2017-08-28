Crash involving pedestrian, car shuts down Federal Blvd.

DENVER — Denver Police are alerting the public to a serious crash that has shut down southbound Federal Boulevard.

According to a tweet posted by the department, the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

#HeadsUP: #DPD investigating an auto vs pedestrian crash at 52nd and Federal w/serious injuries. SB Federal closed. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Ib9GMK6SsK — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 28, 2017

Video footage obtained by SkyFOX show two vehicles with extensive damage.

Police say the crash happened at 52nd and Federal and resulted in serious injuries though they have not yet said whether there were any fatalities and posted the tweet with the hashtag “NoNewsIsGoodNews”.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.