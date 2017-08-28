Colorado firefighters head to Houston, turned away in Amarillo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- Members of a swift water rescue team from Colorado, on their way to Houston, traveled as far as the Texas panhandle before being told to turn around and go back home.

“We’re definitely anxious,” said Chief Barry Schaefer of the Platte Valley Fire Protection District.

Schaefer told FOX31 it was hard to turn his men back after traveling as far as Amarillo on their way to Houston. An unfortunate communication snafu between the Platte Valley Fire Protection District and the State of Colorado is to blame, according to Schaefer.

“We were a little aggressive jumping the gun … before we had actual contracts signed,” Schaefer explained.

The four-member dive team was comprised of firefighters from Platte Valley, Evans and Loveland. The crew was anticipating a request from the State of Texas to the State of Colorado for additional help.

Conflicting reports gave firefighters the impression such a request was made. In reality, that never happened.

Instead, first responders from elsewhere in Colorado were sent to Houston as part of the FEMA-controlled Colorado Task Force One. More than 50 Colorado Task Force One members are now helping with water rescues-- something the dedicated divers in Platte Valley said they are ready for when called.

“They just want to go and do what they’re trained to do,” said Schaefer. “It was hard to keep a leash on them a little bit.”

Northern Colorado firefighters have experience with water rescues. They learned valuable lessons from the 2013 Colorado floods.

Federal rules dictating who is allowed to respond to disasters are in place to foster an organized response, according to task force leaders. Currently, the federal government is in charge of bringing in teams outside of Texas.