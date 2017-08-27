This is what South Texas looks like after Harvey hit

The strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, but Harvey is far from over.

Sunday saw Texas grappling with dangerous flooding as the storm continued to dump water on the state.

This is what parts of south Texas look like after Harvey battered the area with wind and heavy rains:

Houston

Flooding in Houston prompted more than 1,000 high water rescues as residents attempted to flee.

Rockport

Corpus Christi

Galveston