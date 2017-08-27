Police searching for driver who hit, killed pedestrian near Coors Field

DENVER — Denver police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near Coors Field just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was hit near 20th and Blake streets.

The vehicle is described as a black Range Rover with Colorado license plate VXQ677.

The vehicle may have front-end damage and was last seen headed southbound on Interstate 25.

Investigators have not released any information about the victims.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. Call 720.913.7867. You can remain anonymous.