How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has destroyed communities across southeast Texas since it slammed the coastline late Friday. The storm has ripped apart homes, knocked out power, and left unprecedented flooding.

As rescuers work to save people affected by the flooding, several organizations have reached out to help those affected and others are making it easy for you to assist the victims of the storm.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is seeking donations to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The humanitarian organization is opening shelters, sending supplies, and putting volunteers in place around Texas.

You can call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also donate on RedCross.org.

If you want to go to Texas and volunteer, you can find out more here.

Help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Visit https://t.co/IwTsENcx2z, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/r4qSn8byXj — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 26, 2017

Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is an animal shelter and no-kill pet advocacy group. The organization says they have transported over 235 animals as of Saturday morning. They are seeking assistance to help with pets in the form of cash donations, fostering, supplies, and volunteers.

For more information on how to donate or help out the organization, head to their website.

Austin Pets Alive! is helping shelters in the direct line of #HurricaneHarvey. Please find out how you can help: https://t.co/h3iQOCwcOm pic.twitter.com/hlk72N7XbS — Austin Pets Alive! (@austinpetsalive) August 24, 2017

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Charities USA, a Catholic social service organization, is asking for donations to help people affected by Harvey.

“Our agencies provide essential support before, during and after disasters hit. In fact, long-term recovery is an integral part of Catholic Charities’ holistic approach and we work tirelessly to ensure individuals can live their lives with the dignity we all deserve. This service is provided to the community regardless of religion, social or economic background,” the organization’s website states.

You can make a donation of their website or by texting CCUSADISASTER to 71777.

Support our disaster relief efforts for #HurricaneHarvey & related floods. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to donate. pic.twitter.com/mJFbsTC1BJ — CatholicCharitiesUSA (@CCharitiesUSA) August 26, 2017

Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group is a non-profit organization that provides long-term help to areas recovering from natural disasters.

“In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, areas of the Coastal Bend will no doubt be devastated and long-term recover needs of the under-served population will emerge,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

For more information and details on how to donate visit coastalbendcan.org.

Global Giving

The crowdfunding website is hoping to raise $2 million for Hurricane Harvey relief. You can contribute to their fund here.

Salvation Army

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, the disaster relief arm of the organization, is accepting donations to help victims of Harvey.

You can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or donate online.

We're on the frontlines of #HurricaneHarvey relief. Your support can help keep us there. Donate at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or https://t.co/YvaVQOscCd pic.twitter.com/CrLspBVMNc — Salvation Army EDS (@SalArmyEDS) August 27, 2017

Save the Children

Save the Children is an organization that provides relief to children and families. The organization has emergency responders on the ground helping kids and families affected by the hurricane.

You can donate to their relief fund here.