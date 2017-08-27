FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 hosting phone bank to help Hurricane Harvey victims

The FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are teaming up with The Salvation Army to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Representatives from The Salvation Army will be hosting a live phone bank in studio starting Monday at 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to call and offer help to victims.

Our phone bank will run through Channel 2 News at 11 p.m. on Monday and continue from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning during Good Day Colorado and Daybreak on Channel 2.

If you want to help right now, you can donate to The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or donate online.

Hurricane Harvey has caused has ripped apart homes, knocked out power, and left unprecedented flooding across southeast Texas. The catastrophic flooding from Harvey is expected to last into this week.

The Salvation Army has already deployed 42 mobile kitchens and two field kitchens to Texas. In addition to units already based in Texas, mobile kitchens from Arkansas and Oklahoma were also sent to the region over the weekend.

The mobile kitchens can serve an average of 1,500 meals per day.

The Salvation Army has also staged emergency supplies such as cleanup kits, water, and food at its disaster center in Arlington, Texas, and at points nearer to the coast.