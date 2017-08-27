Family remembers couple killed while hiking Capitol Peak in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon to remember the lives of a young couple killed while hiking last weekend.

Carlin Brightwell, 27, and Ryan Marcil, 26, were attempting to summit Capitol Peak on August 20 when the pair fell nearly 200 feet. Their bodies were discovered on Monday.

Brightwell attended the University of Colorado Boulder before moving to Aspen in 2012. Marcil moved to Aspen more recently and the pair met through mutual friends.

“We fell for Ryan hard and fast just like she did,” Carlin’s father Hank Brightwell told FOX31. “He was just all about helping other people.”

The couple had only been dating a few months, but they will be remembered together forever.

The pair were honored at an emotional gathering Sunday morning at Aspen Emporium and Flying Circus, where Brightwell worked. Dozens of people spoke about their infectious personalities and the legacy they will leave behind.

“They fell madly in love with each other and died doing what they loved doing,” Hank Brightwell said.

The couple lived next door to Carlin’s sister Sidney Brightwell. They made the plans to hike Capitol Peak earlier in the week and set out for camp Saturday afternoon. They were due back Sunday evening, but Sidney Brightwell said she didn’t worry when they didn’t immediately return.

“I really thought that they were just tired from that day of hiking and needed to stay at camp another night or ran into some friends and got convinced to stay for the eclipse,” she said.

Sidney says she really started to worry Monday morning before calling mountain rescuers.

“It was definitely going to be the most challenging technical hike they had done but I was confident in their confidence,” she said.

Brightwell’s parents believed their daughter often pushed the limits too far though when it came to hiking and skiing.

“Yes I admit I was concerned often about that,” Hank Brightwell said. “She knew of those risks and they were cautious and bright but you break the rules in the mountains and the mountains are unforgiving.”

It is still unclear exactly what happened to cause the couple to fall. According to the Brightwells, however, the Coroner told them the two deaths were avoidable.

“They’re sick and tired of this selfie world that’s all about ‘Hey, look at me, I’m doing another fourteener’ and doing things that they probably aren’t prepared and aren’t qualified to do,” Hank Brightwell said.

He said he doesn’t believe they fell while taking a selfie, but the desire to post photos from the top of Capitol Peak may have encouraged the pair to pursue the hike before they were skilled enough to do so.

“Everybody hug their kids tight. Time with them is precious and make sure they pause and consider the risk and danger of what they’re trying to do,” Hank Brightwell said.