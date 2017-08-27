Death of white supremacist prison gang leader Benjamin Davis investigated as suicide

DENVER — Benjamin Davis, founder of 211 Crew, a white supremacist prison gang leader, is dead, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed Sunday.

“Prison authorities along with the Office of the Inspector General are reviewing this incident, currently being viewed as a suicide,” officials said in a statement released to the media.

Colorado prisons chief Tom Clements was murdered by a member of the gang, the Texas Rangers found.

The Rangers’ investigation found Evan Ebel “murdered” Clements and Commerce City father Nathan Leon in March 2013. Investigators concluded Clements’ murder was “ordered by the hierarchy of the 211 prison gang.”

Ebel was killed in a shootout with Texas deputies two days after Clements was gunned down in front of his home in Monument.

Clements earned widespread recognition for not only prison reforms but for a crackdown on prison gangs, including the 211s.

Leaders of the 211 Crew also put out a “hit” against an El Paso county judge, sending him into hiding, as retaliation for his signing of warrants into the murder investigation.

Davis was convicted of robbery, assault and racketeering and had been sentenced to 108 years in prison, the Denver Post reported.

“Nobody is safe from him, either people in the Department of Corrections or people walking on the street,” the Post quoted District Judge William Robbins as saying before sentencing Davis on the racketeering charge in 2013.