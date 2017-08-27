× Colorado search and rescue teams head to South Texas after Harvey

DENVER — About 45 emergency responders from Colorado are heading to Texas to help with search and rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

A team left Colorado just before 1 a.m. Sunday. They are driving there and taking a significant amount of specialized equipment for searching flooded areas, according to Steve Aseltine with West Metro Fire Rescue.

Proud @DenverFireDept spc. ops. team, incl. divers, headed to assist in @Texas as part of @Co Task Force. "We are here to serve!" — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) August 27, 2017

Aseltine said about 20 different agencies support the Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Task Force.

Three firefighters from Aurora are part of the team.

3 AFR members deployed to #hurricaneharvey with CO Task Force 1 FEMA search and rescue team. Water is rising stay safe Texas #aurorafire — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 27, 2017

Aseltine said the team has some of the best assets in the world that operate in and on the water and they can search large areas.

The team is self sufficient for 72 hours, Aseltine said.