Colorado search and rescue teams head to South Texas after Harvey

TOPSHOT - A car lies submerged after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas on August 26, 2017. Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast with forecasters saying its possible for up to 3 feet of rain and 125 mph winds.
Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast late Friday, unleashing torrents of rain and packing powerful winds, the first major storm to hit the US mainland in 12 years. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A car lies submerged after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas on August 26, 2017. Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast with forecasters saying its possible for up to 3 feet of rain and 125 mph winds.
Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast late Friday, unleashing torrents of rain and packing powerful winds, the first major storm to hit the US mainland in 12 years. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
DENVER — About 45 emergency responders from Colorado are heading to Texas to help with search and rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
A team left Colorado just before 1 a.m. Sunday. They are driving there and taking a significant amount of specialized equipment for searching flooded areas, according to Steve Aseltine with West Metro Fire Rescue.
Aseltine said about 20 different agencies support the Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Task Force.
Three firefighters from Aurora are part of the team.
Aseltine said the team has some of the best assets in the world that operate in and on the water and they can search large areas.
The team is self sufficient for 72 hours, Aseltine said.