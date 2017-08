Rescuers were able to save 20-25 nursing home residents from La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, after catastrophic flooding.

A picture of the residents sitting in waist-deep water went viral on Twitter on Sunday.

Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET pic.twitter.com/LesxeaIHNm — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

According to The Daily News in Galveston County, the residents were rescued by helicopter.

“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator, told the paper.