Telluride man threatens tourists, strips off clothes and tells officers 'shoot me or tase me'

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Deputies have a suspect in custody charged with multiple felonies after a several hour manhunt around Silverpick Road near Telluride.

Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report from a tourist Saturday morning around 11 a.m. of man who was threatening to kill him while he was taking photos by the Rock of Ages trailhead near Mt. Wilson and Wilson Peak off Silverpick Road.

The victim said he was able to drive away uninjured as the suspect swung a club at him and his vehicle.

Deputies searched the area for more than an hour, and left briefly to wait for back-up when another call was received by dispatchers with a report of three motorcyclists being threatened by a man wielding a large knife.

Officers believe the suspect was the same man with the club.

The Deputies returned and set up a perimeter around the area and checked all vehicles. Officers say they found a car stripped of any identifiers, including license plate and VIN number, was located.

A driver in the area stopped a Deputy to report seeing a suspicious man hiding in the bushes.

As Deputies approached the area, the man was found in the middle of the road.

A Deputy attempted to get the suspect to surrender, and even at gunpoint, the man refused to do so, instead throwing a baseball-sized rock at the Deputy and then disrobing down to his underwear, repeatedly shouting, “Shoot me or tase me.”

Ultimately, the suspect was tased and several Deputies were able to subdue him.

The suspect is in custody at the San Miguel County Jail under $60,000 bond with charges including first degree assault on a police officer, two counts of attempted second degree assault on a police officer, four counts felony menacing for actions with public, and others.

Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

Anyone near Rock of Ages in the last couple of days who possibly encountered this man is encouraged to call Sheriff’s dispatchers at 970-728-1911.