× Rams roll over Oregon State to open new $220 million on-campus stadium

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State University Rams football team sure knows how to open a brand new $220 million stadium.

CSU and Oregon State squared off in the first college football game of the season, and thousands of fans enjoyed the Rams’ performance and the new Sonny Lubick Field at Colorado State Stadium.

The Rams beat the Beavers 57-28.

Colorado State led the game at halftime 24-20. But then pulled away with dominating performances on both offense and defense in the second half.

The attendance was 37,583 … the third biggest football crowd in the program’s history.

It was the first game played on the school’s campus in almost 50 years. Hughes Stadium was about three miles away.

CSU now turns its attention to the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Rams and Colorado Buffaloes play at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Friday at 6 p.m.