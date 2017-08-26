× Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run outside of Coors Field

DENVER — Police said they were looking for a black Range Rover involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in lower downtown Denver early Saturday.

It happened at 20th and Blake streets just outside Coors field at about 2 a.m.

Police said in a post on Twitter that the black Range Rover has Colorado license plate VXQ-677. It has heavy front-end damage and was last seen southbound on I-25.

Anyone with information can all Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.