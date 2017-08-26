Photo: Woman takes notice when Aurora police officer buys food for teen in need

AURORA, Colo. — The picture and story speaks for itself, the Aurora Police Department said when it shared a woman’s post on Facebook. “Officer Wilkendorf’s generosity does not go unnoticed.”

“So I was just in 711 getting my big gulp and on my way in the officer told this young man outside ‘sorry but you cant stand out here asking for money in front of the store’ to which the boy said ‘sorry I’m just in need of some money to eat I’m hungry,'” Kaitlin Montana posted. “So the officer brought him inside and bought him some food and a drink … paid for it with his personal card.”