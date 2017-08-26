Packers QB Aaron Rodgers scatters game tickets around Denver

DENVER — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left tickets around Denver ahead of Saturday’s preseason game between the Broncos and Packers.
Rodgers posted pictures of where he left the tickets on his Instagram page Saturday afternoon.
The pictures were pretty straight forward with captions like “two more in this planter” for a picture taken along the 16th Street Mall.
The Packers quarterback even took a picture with the lucky winner of the final set of tickets.
“Christina got the last two. Not sure about the first 4. Enjoy the game and stay tuned for next week back in GB,” Rodgers wrote.
Rodgers and the Packers take on the Broncos Saturday night at Mile High.