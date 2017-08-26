Menelik Watson proposes to girlfriend during preseason game at Mile High

DENVER — Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson proposed to his girlfriend during the Broncos and Packers preseason game at Mile High Stadium on Saturday night.

Watson proposed to his girlfriend, who was in the stands behind the Broncos sideline, during the third quarter of Saturday night’s game.

And, of course, she said yes!

A Broncos proposal: she said yes!!! pic.twitter.com/xh4HMAFTrL — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 27, 2017

Did we do this right? pic.twitter.com/INXloLZXIT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2017

Watson is new to the Broncos. The 28-year-old joined the team in March after a few seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

He was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft after playing college football at Florida State.

Watson’s girlfriend is Azania Stewart who played college basketball in Florida and was on Great Britain’s 2012 Olympic team.