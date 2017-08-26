× Man convicted of sex assault on a child vanishes before jury returned guilty verdicts

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man found guilty of sex assault on a child is on the run as of Saturday evening.

According to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found 43-year-old Sergio Hernandez guilty of Sexual Assault on a Child, Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a Position of Trust and Aggravated Incest.

Hernandez left the courthouse before the jurors returned the guilty verdict on Thursday and has not been seen since.

The DA’s office said Hernandez has ties to Fort Lupton, Denver and Commerce City. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you see him or know where he is you’re asked to call 911.