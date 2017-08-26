Hundreds line up at Denver Animal Shelter hoping to adopt French bulldogs

DENVER — Hundreds of people lined up Saturday at the Denver Animal Shelter hoping to adopt one of French bulldogs, an English bulldog and Boston terrier.

The animal Shelter has been caring for two dozen French bulldogs and other dogs that were rescued after an investigation by animal protection and Denver police officers.

Officials said the dogs came from an “overcrowded, unsanitary home.”

The animal shelter said in a Facebook post the dogs came to the shelter because of a hoarding investigation that is ongoing.