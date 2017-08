LITTLETON, Colo. — A crew with Littleton Fire Rescue performed a large (and adorable) rescue Saturday after a horse became submerged in South Titan Pond.

According to the department, the horse -appropriately named Courage- was out for a ride with his owner when he trotted into a marshy area of the pond and got stuck in the thick mud.

Fortunately, all is well with Courage but we’re betting it took a long bath to get clean before bedtime.