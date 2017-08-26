Father rescues daughter after 15 feet fall into river

ASPEN, Colo. — A 15-year-old Front Range girl fell near the Grottos Trail and into a river Saturday. The site is about 10 miles east of Aspen.

At about 1:15 p.m., Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call reporting the teenager had hit her head and was submerged in the river.

A Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy discovered that the girl was underwater for over 45 seconds after falling about 15 feet.

Her father climbed down to rescue her, discovered she was not breathing and administered CPR.

The girl was brought up from the river where she was comforted and cared for by family and bystanders, including a nurse.

Aspen Ambulance and Aspen Volunteer Fire Department, along with bystanders, carried the girl approximately one-half mile to a waiting ambulance, where she was then transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.

Her current condition has not been released nor has her identity.