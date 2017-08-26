Broncos beat Packers, 20-17, in first preseason game at Mile High

DENVER — The Broncos returned to Mile High with a 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Mile High on Saturday night.

It was the first preseason game this season at Mile High and it was the first time Broncos fans got to see Von Miller in the preseason.

Miller didn’t disappoint Broncos fans as he sacked Aaron Rodgers to hold the Packers to a field goal.

Later in the first quarter, Trevor Siemian was picked off by Kentrell Brice and it was returned 42-yards inside the five. The Packers added to their lead with a touchdown to make it 10-0.

Defensive end Zach Kerr went down early in the first quarter with an apparent injury to his right knee – after slowing walking off the field he was out for the game.

Demaryius Thomas also missed the remainder of the game with a groin injury.

With Thomas out for the game, Emmanuel Sanders and Jordan Taylor stepped up. Taylor made a huge 20-yard catch to set up a 16-yard touchdown run by C.J. Anderson to put the Broncos back in the game – 10-7.

Siemian and the Broncos offense attempted to score a touchdown before the half, but ran out of time. But Brandon McManus helped tied the game up with a field goal. It was 10-10 at halftime.

Paxton Lynch came in at quarterback in the second half. Siemian beat out Lynch for the starting quarterback job.

Lynch’s first drive of the night ended in a 46 yard field goal from McManus to give the Broncos the lead.

Soon after the drive, Lynch was taken to the locker room after injuring his right shoulder (throwing arm) on a sack. That brought third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter into the game.

Sloter hit a 21 yard touchdown pass to Hunter Sharpe to increase the Broncos leads 20-10.

The Packers responded with a touchdown of their own and cut the lead to 20-17. And that would be the final score as the Broncos win their first preseason game in Denver.

The Broncos will wrap up the preseason against the Cardinals on Thursday night at Mile High.