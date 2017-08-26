1 local firefighter already in Texas, others on standby to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- South Metro Fire and Rescue already has one person down in Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts.

The rest of the crews in our area could get called at any minute. The group at North Metro Fire and Rescue wants to make sure their skills are top notch, if and when the phone rings.

Four of North Metro's swift water rescue technicians are on standby to go to Texas. In the meantime, you'll find the squad at the home base.

“Since one of our crew members is one of our four thats going to be deployed, the five of us here at this station are just trying to brainstorm what kind of rescues might we have,” Lieutenant Harold Osborn said.

The group worked on simulations.

Osborn said, “Today we were simulating sending one of our swift water technicians off of bucket down into a car in the middle of the water.”

It's not just rescues the crew has to be prepared for. If called the group is expected to be self-sufficient.

“We have all of our swift water bags already packed, all ready to go,” Firefighter Travis Hayden said. “We take pride in helping people, that’s why we do this job.”

The first responders will be on standby for as long as Harvey and its effects stay around. Other crews throughout the state of Colorado could be called in as well.