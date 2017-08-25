Woman found dead at Boulder County Fairgrounds

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 38-year-old woman was found dead early Friday morning at the Boulder County Fairgrounds but the death is not believed to be suspicious, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the Longmont Fire Department, Longmont Police Department and the sheriff’s office arrived at the fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road just after midnight, and found the woman unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not identified, pending notification of her next of kin.

The sheriff’s office said there was nothing suspicious at the scene. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.