Tickets on sale for Winter Park Express ski train in 2018

DENVER — Tickets are on sale for the Amtrak Winter Park Express ski train, which is expanding service for the 2018 season.

Tickets are on sale online for the upcoming season, which will include three Friday round trips and a reduced fare of $29 each way on some departures.

Service will begin on Jan. 5, and the train will run each Saturday and Sunday through March 25. Friday service will be available on Feb. 2 and March 2.

The train will not run on Mondays as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents Day weekends like it last season.

Ticket prices will range from $29 to $59. About 18,000 tickets were sold last season.

The train leaves Denver Union State at 7 a.m. and arrives at Winter Park about 9 a.m. The train returns to Denver with a 4:30 p.m. departure from Winter Park, arriving at Union Station about 6:40 p.m.

About 510 riders can take the train, which goes through Moffat Tunnel, and avoids bottleneck traffic on Interstate 70 and U.S. 40.

Children ages 2-12 can ride for half price with each ticketed adult.