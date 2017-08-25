Did you know that garlic has several health benefits? Shelby Miller, a Nutrition education specialist with Natural Grocers, stopped stopped by with all the tasty details. She breaks down the difference between the garlic we eat in food and the supplement version. She even gave advice on supplements that don't emit any kind of smell. NaturalGrocers.com.
The Health Benefits of Garlic
