DPS fires East HS cheerleading coach, superintendent says

DENVER — The cheerleading coach at East High School has been fired by Denver Public Schools. This is a result of the video that went viral earlier this week of girls on the cheerleading team being forced into splits. Some of them are seen in a pain and screaming.

Superintendent Tom Boasberg made the announcement at a press briefing Friday night.

Ozell Williams had been suspended prior to Friday’s firing.

Boasberg said forced splits are not allowed in Denver schools. “This technique is dangerous and unacceptable.”

“What is shown in the videos is extraordinarily distressing.”

Denver police launched an investigation into possible child abuse when the videos were brought to their attention.

This story is developing and it will be updated.