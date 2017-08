Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Discovery Bay will hold its annual dog days of summer Doggie Day on Saturday in Greeley.

Discovery Bay is at 715 E. 24th St and there will be two swim sessions: 10 a.m. to noon for dogs 50 pounds and less and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for dogs more than 51 pounds.

Tickets are on sale at the Greeley Recreation Center (651 10th Ave.) or Family FunPlex (1501 65th Ave.) for $5.