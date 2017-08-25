Sonic Drive Thru prompting a recall election in Frederick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- Who knew burger joints were so controversial?

In the town of Frederick, which has a population of about 12,000 people, the idea of a Sonic Drive Thru coming has outraged enough citizens to prompt a recall election. Other factors including dipping into the town reserves and new apartment complexes are also a reason for the election.

In total four trustees and the mayor are up for a recall.

"Frederick is a typical small town community," said Rusty O'Neal, a candidate trying to replace the current mayor.

"A Sonic is bad because of its distance to the residential community," O'Neal added.

O'Neal has emphasized "responsible growth" for his town, not wanting it to lose its charm.

"People didn't move here for chain restaurants," O'Neal added.

But current Mayor Tony Carey says "you cannot stop growth now" adding "high school kids across the street are very excited that Sonic is coming."

Carey does not regret his vote approving Sonic saying Frederick is capable of adding restaurants and maintaining his charm.

"As we morph away from being a bedroom community and we bring a a higher sales tax base to town we can use that money to build parks and amenities," Carey said.

The election will cost the town around $20,000 and the ballots have already been mailed out. Results are expected the night of September 5th.