Rock your workout at the Denver Zoo

Barre Forte, you have heard of them. They have those tough barre workouts. Well they are taking the show on the road with a pop up class at the Denver Zoo this Sunday. Other pop up classes have taken place at the Cherry Creek Mall and on roof tops of restaurants... They have some spots left. To sign up go to barreforte.com and select the South Moor Cherry Hills Studio and click the class schedule.