Man robs bank inside Aurora Safeway, flees the scene

AURORA, Colo. — A man accused of robbing a bank located inside a grocery store Thursday is being sought by Aurora Police.

According to police, the suspect robbed the U.S. Bank inside of the Safeway at 1677 S. Havana St. around 5:15 p.m.

The man passed an employee a note demanding cash and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 to 30. He looks to be 5-feet-8 with a heavy build.

The photos provided are stills from the surveillance cameras at the bank.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.