Man dies after being shot multiple times in northwest Aurora alley

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot and killed in an alley late Thursday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to the alley behind 1460 Boston St. in northwest Aurora about 11:45 p.m.

Officers found the man had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

Officers with assistance from a Denver Police Department helicopter searched the area for any potential suspects, but none was found. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The name and age of the victim will be released after an autopsy and his next of kin have been notified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6710 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.