Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 2 as evacuations continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Harvey was “dangerously approaching the Texas Coast” on Friday morning, expected to drop as much as 35 inches of rain and usher in “life-threatening” storm-surge flooding upon landfall late Friday or early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The combination of heavy rain, storm surge, flooding and strong winds could leave wide swaths of South Texas “uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the National Weather Service in Houston said, employing daunting language not seen since Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1,800 people dead in 2005.

As heavy rain and gusty winds move in over Texas, coastal residents were deciding Friday whether to flee or to stay put and brace for a potentially deadly hurricane.

Conditions are “expected to deteriorate through the day,” the hurricane center said.

“Preparations along the middle Texas coast should be rushed to completion this morning,” the center said.

Harvey, now a Category 2 hurricane, is on track to strengthen to Category 3, with winds of at least 111 mph by the time it makes landfall around Corpus Christi, forecasters say.

The storm is then expected to stall, broadening the flood threat across Texas and the South, forecasters said.

“All indications from the hurricane center are that this is going to be the first major hurricane the nation has dealt with since 2005,” Federal Emergency Management Agency director Brock Long said.

“Texas is about to have a very significant disaster.”

Those who stay should “elevate and get into a structure that can withstand potentially Category 3 winds from a hurricane,” he said.

“The bottom line message is, right now, if people have not heeded the warning, again, their window to do so is closing,” Long said. “If they refuse to heed the warning, that’s on them.”

Long said he is “very worried” about storm surge, or “wind-driven water,” slamming coastal areas, saying it has the “highest potential to kill the most amount of people and cause the most amount of damage.”

A “significant inland flood event over many counties” is expected, he warned.

“Over the next five days, we’re going to see copious amounts of rainfall, up to 25 inches, possibly, in some areas, with isolated higher amounts,” he said. “This is going to be a slow-developing major disaster event for the state of Texas.”

FEMA has pre-positioned incident management teams, as well as lifesaving and life-sustaining commodities, and search-and-rescue teams in Texas, Long said.

Long said FEMA is “fully engaged” with the White House, as Harvey is poised to deliver a critical test of President Donald Trump’s abilities as commander-in-chief.

“I think we’ll be looking at the potential request for presidential disaster declarations coming up from Gov. Abbott,” Long said. “The president has the ability, has the authority to sign off on those to mobilize our support to the state governments.”

Harvey is also causing concern in New Orleans, where heavy rain could usher in as much as 20 inches of rain through early next week and overwhelm the city’s already-compromised drainage system.