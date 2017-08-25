× Great Galveston hurricane of 1900: Deadliest natural disaster in US history

GALVESTON, Texas – It was called the Great Galveston hurricane. A category 4 storm with winds of up to 145 mph that hit the coastal community near Houston September 8, 1900.

Estimates are that 6,000-12,000 people were killed. It remains the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history. The people in Galveston didn’t have warning of what was happening.

Storm surges rose 15 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

3,600 building were destroyed.

Galveston was rebuilt but it never reestablished itself as the major port of call it once was.

The devastation that happened in Galveston brought a new focus on the study of hurricane prediction.

Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm, was predicted to make landfall late Friday along the Texas coast north of Corpus Christi and south of Galveston.