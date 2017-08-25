Free entry into national parks on Friday on National Park Service’s 101st birthday

DENVER — The National Park Service turns 101 on Friday and to celebrate, the organization will waive entrance fees at all national parks.

There are four national parks in Colorado: Rocky Mountain National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

The waiver includes no entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.

Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concessions and fees collected by third parties are not included.