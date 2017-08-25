Former St. Vrain bus aide sentenced to 20 months for assaulting student with disabilities

BOULDER, Colo. — A former St. Vrain Valley School District school bus aide who pleaded guilty to assaulting a student with autism on his way to and from school was sentenced to 20 months in jail on Friday.

Monica Burke, 52, will also serve five years probation and 360 hours of community service after being sentenced by 20th Judicial District Judge Ingrid Bakke.

Burke, a Firestone resident, was charged with hitting and kicking a 20-year-old Longmont student as he was taken to and from a school specializing in autism.

Burke was also accused of spraying disinfectant in the student’s face.

Burke pleaded guilty to second-degree assault against an at-risk person and third-degree assault. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed 44 original charges against her.

Nearly $4 million in damages could be paid to the victim and his family, with $1.85 million being paid by the district and insurance.

A student reported seeing a possible assault in September. William Hall Jr., another former district employee, still faces trial for not reporting the abuse as he was driving the bus.