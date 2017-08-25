‘Fight for the money’ predicted to bring in a billion dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It could bring in close to a billion dollars in revenue.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in Las Vegas is expected to bring in more money, more views, more bets than any fight in history. It simply is the biggest fight ever.

Nine out of ten bets are on underdog McGregor but the money is on Mayweather. Eighty-two percent of everything that's wagered money wise has been wagered on Mayweather. A McGregor victory could mean a record breaking loss for Nevada's sports bookies. Up to $50 million.

Both fighters will be using the lighter, eight ounce gloves which means, harder hits and more of a possibility of a knock out.

The historic fight will make Mayweather a billionaire and the newest member of the exclusive billionaire athletes club with such members like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.