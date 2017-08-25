Denver high school student attacked on bus in apparent racial assault

DENVER — Denver Public Schools issued a statement Friday regarding a racial assault on one of the district’s high school students that took place on an RTD bus.

According to officials, several students from South High School boarded the bus after school.

During that ride, a student was reportedly subjected to racial slurs and was physically attacked by an older man on the bus.

Witnesses said the older man, who is white, singled out the student, who is African-American, based solely on race.

Bus passengers, including several DPS students, quickly intervened and the attacker left the bus.

Denver Police, unlike Denver Public Schools, say they are not in a position to confirm whether the incident was racially motivated.

The extent of the attack hasn’t been addressed but the victim was able to return to school the next day. The student’s identity has not been released nor has the exact location of the bus route.

Denver Police, RTD and DPS Safety are investigating the incident and DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg released the following statement about the assault:

“We are outraged and deeply concerned about this apparently racially motivated attack on one of our students, and I have talked personally with Denver Police Chief Robert White about the attack. We are working closely with Denver Police and RTD to identify the attacker and, once apprehended, we will continue to work with them to ensure the assailant is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

RTD has already committed to providing additional security on this bus route, and we are working with Denver Police and the South community to ensure all their students are safe while traveling to and from school. We wish to emphasize how rare such an incident as this is and that our students have been safe on hundreds of thousands of RTD rides over many years.”

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to call Denver Police.

Additionally, families and students who would like to discuss concerns related to this issue are asked to call the Family and Community Helpline at 720-423-3054.