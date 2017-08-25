DENVER -- Lark, the University of Colorado Denver's award-winning a cappella group, will be competing at an international competition in South Korea later this month.
CU Denver’s a cappella group
-
Air Force Academy a cappella group moves forward on ‘America’s Got Talent’
-
Air Force Academy singing group performs on ‘America’s Got Talent’
-
71-year-old veteran receives high school diploma
-
Hundreds join Walk for Israel and Celebrate Family Festival in Denver
-
Police disperse crowd at Wheat Ridge street racing event
-
-
Will Ferrell sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ to college graduates
-
Denver’s immigration proposal ‘step in right direction’
-
One year later, Denver remembers Orlando nightclub attack
-
Mile High Comic’s heroic effort to help others returns
-
How to spot and replace toxic cosmetics
-
-
Colorado split on President Trump’s religious liberty order
-
Denver plans to buy former East Colfax strip club for $1.3 million
-
New Denver pop-up park pits positivity against poverty