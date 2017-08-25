CSU Rams kick off season at $220 million new stadium Saturday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State Rams will kick off the college football season in Fort Collins Saturday with an added dose of excitement for fans this year.
Not only will the team be playing in front of a sold out 36,500 person crowd, players will take to the turf at Sonny Lubick Field at the new on-campus stadium.
The Rams will host Oregon State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the new $220 million venue.
Single-game tickets for the other five home games on the Rams’ 2017 are online or at the McGraw Athletic Center ticket office.