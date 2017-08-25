Connecting to Colorado: Tennyson Center a beacon of hope for kids

DENVER — For more than a century, the Tennyson Center for Children has been a beacon of hope for kids who need it most. Since it opened its doors in 1904, the nonprofit has been a home and place of comfort for kids suffering from trauma, neglect abuse and mental health challenges.

On any given day Tennyson is helping anywhere from 350 to 400 kids ages 5-18 and their families.

The center’s CEO, Ned Breslin, says the kids they help have been through situations that most adults could not even imagine. One eight-year-old boy currently at the center comes to mind.

“His family was physically and emotionally abusing him and very deep into drugs. He’s missed a lot of school so he’s behind educationally,” added Breslin.

At Tennyson, that little boy has a bed to call his own, he is going to school, and seeing a therapist.

“What we are trying to do again is help them stabilize and heal so that they can thrive,” explained Breslin. He also adds that this story is far too common.

“The system is being flooded by kids mostly from the drug epidemic. You’ve seen an 81% increase of kids being taken from Denver households in Denver alone in the last two years,” he added.

Breslin says it’s clear the need for centers like Tennyson continues to grow and they will continue to find ways to help more families, including expanding their work into the community. Breslin says he sees first-hand everyday why their work is crucial.

“I have seen time and time again where we take a kid who scared frightened abandoned, feels a lot of shame and we help them touch those parts of that child that enable them to heal,” he added.

To learn more information about the center or how to get involved visit this website.

