Broncos owner Pat Bowlen snubbed again for Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was snubbed for a second consecutive year Friday for consideration to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall announced that longtime general manager and personnel administrator Bobby Beathard with the Washington Redskins, then-San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins will be the lone contributors finalist for the Class of 2018.

Beathard still must be elected by at least 80 percent of the Hall of Fame voters in Minneapolis on the eve of the Super Bowl in February.

Bowlen has owned the team for 33 years and relinquished day-to-day control before the 2014 season because of his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He has been out of public view for many years.

Bowlen, 73, was bypassed last year in favor of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was inducted earlier this month.

There will be two contributor spots available next year.

Since purchasing the Broncos, Bowlen’s ownership has included three Super Bowl championships, seven Super Bowl appearances, nine AFC Championship Game appearances, 13 AFC West titles, 21 playoff appearances, 29 winning seasons and more than 300 victories.

Under Bowlen, the Broncos have more Super Bowl appearances (seven) than losing seasons (five). The team has sold out 387 consecutive home games dating to 1970, with 284 under Bowlen’s ownership.

Entering this season, the Broncos have the highest regular-season winning percentage of any NFL team of .612 (322-204-1) since Bowlen assumed ownership.

Bowlen has been an influential owner in the league during his tenure, being a part of numerous NFL committees and helping negotiate an $18 billion television contract.

In 2009, Bowlen acknowledged he was experiencing short-term memory loss. And in 2011, he stepped away from day-to-day operations of the organization when he promoted Joe Ellis to team president.

In 2015, the team elected Bowlen into its Ring of Fame, but a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has not come.