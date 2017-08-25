Bomb squad deployed to Parker McDonald’s due to suspicious item found in restaurant

PARKER, Colo. — Officers with the Parker Police Department are on scene at a McDonald’s on South Parker Road that has been evacuated due to a suspicious item inside the restaurant.

Bomb squad is on the way to the scene. Can't take chances and want to make sure everyone is safe. https://t.co/ReUWqXu6u6 — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) August 25, 2017

A tweet posted by the department advises the public to avoid the area and the bomb squad is on the way as of 1:21 p.m. Friday.

Police don’t have specifics about the device nor do they have details about how many people were evacuated from the restaurant.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.