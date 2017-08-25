Black man living in Denver goes undercover as white supremacist to get answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A black man went undercover online as a white supremacist. For eight months the Denver man posed as what he calls a member of the alt-right.

After being fed with negative comments online, Theo Wilson decided to create a fake profile.

This story starts with a cell phone, and a man on a mission. For years Wilson posted videos online. He talks about race relations, social issues, and other hot topics. His narratives attracted all types of negative racial comments.

Wilson was angry, but he was even more curious. The biggest question he had about all the racist comments can be found in the quote below.

“How did a generation, who never saw a lynch mob, never smelled a burning body, never saw anybody commit a murder that was sanctioned by race and get away with it, end up being this racist. That’s what I was trying to find out,” Wilson said.

The result of all those questions was the creation of a fake profile. Wilson created a YouTube account and posed as a white supremacist.

Wilson said, “Me as a black man, created a white supremacist profile, because that would get me the information that I was after.”

For months he interacted, looked at videos, and found the answer to his question.

​“One is environmental learning, that no law can legislate what happens in the home," Wilson said. “If your uncle says it, your daddy says it, if you get told it around thanksgiving dinner, that seed is going to plant and it's going to germinate.”

Wilson says this experience wasn't easy. It was emotional and hard to act like a member of a group who openly hates who he is in real life. At the end of the day, Wilson says, all of this was worth it.

Now the Denver man challenges everyone, no matter where you stand, to listen to one another. He encourages people to try and understand one another, even if you don't agree.