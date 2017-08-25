3-year-old girl shot after ‘extremely intoxicated’ El Paso County men handle gun

EL PASO COUNTY — A 3-year-old girl was shot in the foot after two ‘extremely intoxicated’ men carelessly handled a loaded gun early Friday morning.

The shooting, which has been characterized as accidental, took place in the 4400 block of Bramble Drive in El Paso County at 3:52 a.m.

Two men, Abraham Gutierrez, 27, and Jose Gutierrez, 28, were booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail.

Both have been charged with Felony Child Abuse, Second Degree Assault, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Prohibited Use of a Weapon.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.