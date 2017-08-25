3 Fort Carson soldiers die within 5-hour period

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Three Fort Carson soldiers died within a five-hour period this week, the Army base said Friday.

On Tuesday night, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lamont Williams, 38, was killed while on leave in Stafford County, Virginia. The cause of death has not been announced.

Williams had been in the Army for 20 years and arrived in Fort Carson in the 4th Infantry Division in December 2014. He had received the Purple Heart and three Bronze Star medals.

About 10 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, Sgt. Michael Martinez, 22, with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division was found unresponsive at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany.

He was taken to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead. Martinez, from Norwalk, California, was serving a nine-month deployment. He had been a fire support specialist at Fort Carson since October.

“We are extremely saddened by the death of Sgt. Michael J. Martinez,” Col. Michael J. Simmering said. “This is an unexpected tragedy and a personal loss to the Iron Brigade family, and my heartfelt condolences go out to Michael’s family at this time.

“All of our 3,500 deployed men and women are serving diligently to maintain the security and well-being of Europe, and Michael was a tremendous example of that dedication and selfless service to others.”

The cause of death is still under investigation.

About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Spc. Matthew Turcotte, 20 of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, died during a live-fire exercise at Fort Carson.

He served in the Army for two years and arrived at Fort Carson in December 2015.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Matthew Turcotte’s family on his tragic and unexpected passing,” Col. David Zinn said. “He exemplified commitment to our Army and selfless service to our nation. Matthew was a tremendous soldier who will be dearly and personally missed by the Warhorse Brigade Team.”

The cause of death is under investigation.