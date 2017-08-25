2 Loveland jewelry stores hit in smash-and-grabs

LOVELAND, Colo. — Two jewelry stores were hit in smash-and-grab burglaries early Thursday morning, the Loveland Police Department said.

Officers responded to an alarm at Helzberg Diamonds in the Promenade Shops at Centarra about 3:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle smashed into the front doors of the store. They also noticed that Zales store in the same shopping center was broken into in the same manner.

Officers brought in K-9s to help search for any suspects, but no arrests have been made. Investigators say the burglaries could be connected to similar incidents in the Denver metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-667-2151.