Young Entrepreneurs

YouthBiz Stars is a business competition and dinner event fundraiser that benefits the programs of Young Americans Center for Financial Education, a nonprofit charity that reaches more than 64,000 youth every year through hands-on programs and real-life experiences to develop financial literacy in youth. Presented by CoBank, this year’s event will be held at Denver’s Seawell Grand Ballroom on Thursday, October 5, 2017. For tickets ($250 per person) and sponsored tables ($2,500 and up) contact Betsy Sklar at 303-320-3245 or bsklar@yacenter.org.

Visit www.yacenter.org to learn more about Young Americans’ resources for young business owners, about programs such as Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, and free Money Matters classes and about Young Americans Bank in Denver, the only FDIC insured real bank in the world designed specifically for young people (age 21 and under).

Shae Maiorana- Cover Your Collar

Philanthropy motivated Shae to turn a craft into a business. She started making dog collar covers for a class project two years ago, selling them to neighbors, family and friends. The covers easily slip over your pet’s existing collar so that Fido looks festive for the holidays or for your next Super Bowl party.

Charged with raising money for Wish for Wheels, a program that helps purchase bicycles for low-income students, she seized the opportunity to expand her business. She ventured to dog parks and pet adoption fairs to find customers, and ended up donating her $350 profit.

Rain Adams- Bakeology

At 13, Katen is already a seasoned culinary champion, a philanthropist and an entrepreneur. She starting making vegan dog treats at age 9, donating her profits to local animal shelters, and she won First Lady Michelle Obama’s Healthy Lunchtime Challenge in 2014 for her turkey chili. Her latest business, Bakeology, offers delicious baked goods in uniquely wacky flavors for all occasions.

Brenden Coney- Elevation Creations

Searching for a source of income, Brenden started selling unique, handmade wood crafts when he was in 7th grade. His business has “exploded” since then to an average profit of $16,000 a year. Brenden now employs his siblings to help him succeed as an entrepreneur, craftsman and student.