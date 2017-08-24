Weld county offering explosive gas detectors to residents free of charge

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County is handing out explosive gas detectors to all residents free of charge.

A deadly home explosion in April caused by a gas well in Firestone has raised concerns from residents, so the county is hoping to ease those worries by offering the detectors.

“The whole oil and gas industry is completely out of our purview,” said Mike Freeman, District 1 Weld County Commissioner. “But if this is something that can put our citizens at more of an ease, it’s something we’re very happy to do.”

Residents can pick up the detectors at the county’s health and planning department located at 1555 North 17th Avenue. Residents are asked to bring proof of residency and there is a limit to one per household.

Weld County is the largest oil and gas producing county in the state, with about 25,000 active oil and gas wells.

Gas detectors are available at department stores, such as Home Depot, starting at approximately $50.