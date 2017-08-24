Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Rugbytown Sevens Tournament

Posted 9:19 am, August 24, 2017

Denver will have some world class athletes in town and you can watch the action. Rugby teams from all over the world will come to Denver for one of the coolest tournaments ever created. The Serevi Rugbytown Sevens Tournament kicks off on August 25th and runs through the 27th.

www.rugbytown7s.com 