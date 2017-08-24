RTD bus crashes through retaining wall at Sixth Avenue and I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- No one was injured after an RTD bus crashed through a retaining wall late Wednesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened before midnight on the flyover from eastbound Sixth Avenue to northbound Interstate 25 when the driver lost control of the bus.

The bus spun around, crashed into the retaining wall and was dangling over the bridge while facing westbound. The impact of the crash sent debris to the ramps below.

The ramp from eastbound Sixth Avenue to northbound I-25 and the ramp from southbound I-25 to eastbound Sixth Avenue were closed for the cleanup, but both reopened about 5 a.m.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was not injured.